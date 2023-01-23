Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Description Of Joe Burrow
Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow.
The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback.
Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.
During the game, the ESPN college football analyst had a two-word description.
"Different dude," he tweeted.
That sums things up pretty well.
Burrow is off to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.
The Bengals will take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.