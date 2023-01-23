Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has 2-Word Description Of Joe Burrow

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati resident Kirk Herbstreit is a big fan of Joe Burrow.

The ESPN college football analyst, who has a home in Cincinnati, where his son plays high school football, is a massive fan of the Bengals quarterback.

Burrow led the Bengals to a win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

During the game, the ESPN college football analyst had a two-word description.

"Different dude," he tweeted.

That sums things up pretty well.

Burrow is off to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.

The Bengals will take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.