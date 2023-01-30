Look: Kirk Herbstreit's Message For Joseph Ossai Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a classy message for Cincinnati Bengals defender Joseph Ossai on Sunday evening.

Ossai made a costly penalty late in the fourth quarter, when he pushed Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. Ossai was called for a 15-yard late hit, pushing the Chiefs into better field goal range.

Knasas City's kicker, Harrison Butker, drilled the field goal, sending the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Following the game, Ossai faced a lot of scrutiny on social media, though Herbstreit had a pretty classy message.

"Hang in there @joseph_ossai You played your ass off all night-tough play late but that’s football. Y’all will be back again-All the best!" he tweeted.

That's a pretty cool and classy message from the longtime ESPN college football analyst.

Herbstreit grew up in Ohio and has shown a lot of support for the Bengals over the years.