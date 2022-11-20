Look: Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend's Racy Outfit Going Viral

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

With Arizona playing on a Monday night, perhaps head coach Kliff Kingsbury had more time with his girlfriend.

Kingsbury is believed to be dating model Veronica Bielik. The popular model has a lot of followers on Instagram.

Bielik recently shared a look at one of her favorite outfits. The video has gone viral.

Kliff and Veronica have reportedly been dating for about a year. Veronica was spotted at last weekend's Rams-Cardinals game, sitting with Sean McVay's wife.

The Cardinals and the 49ers are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.