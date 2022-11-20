Look: Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend's Racy Outfit Going Viral
The Arizona Cardinals are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
With Arizona playing on a Monday night, perhaps head coach Kliff Kingsbury had more time with his girlfriend.
Kingsbury is believed to be dating model Veronica Bielik. The popular model has a lot of followers on Instagram.
Bielik recently shared a look at one of her favorite outfits. The video has gone viral.
Kliff and Veronica have reportedly been dating for about a year. Veronica was spotted at last weekend's Rams-Cardinals game, sitting with Sean McVay's wife.
The Cardinals and the 49ers are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.
The game will air on ESPN.