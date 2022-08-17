Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photos From House

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals are currently preparing for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

When the Cardinals head coach isn't working, he's surely spending plenty of time with his reported girlfriend, Veronica Bielik.

Bielik, an Instagram model, recently shared some racy photos from what appears to be Kingsbury's house.

That appears to be the house that went viral during the NFL Draft a couple of years ago.

Good for Kliff Kingsbury.