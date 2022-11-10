Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Boat Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Life hasn't been great for Kliff Kingsbury on the field as of late.

The Arizona Cardinals have disappointed, going 3-6 on the season, following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Kingsbury's life is pretty good off of the field, though.

He's reportedly dating Instagram model Veronica Bielik. The popular model has thousands of followers on her social media profile.

Bielik was recently missing Arizona (though not too much, in all likelihood, given this photo).

"Bringing that Greek heat back in time 🇬🇷🤍 although Arizona feels just as nice right now 🙏 how is the autumn in your country?" she wrote.

Kliff and Veronica have rumored to be dating for several months, now.

She's been spotted at his house, given her posts on social media profiles.

The Cardinals are set to play at the Rams on Sunday afternoon.