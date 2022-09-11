Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals are opening the 2022 season with a tough one.

The Cardinals are hosting the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, to open the 2022 regular season.

It's been an eventful offseason for Kingsbury, who's spent some time with his rumored girlfriend, model Veronica Bielik.

Earlier this week, Bielik shared some photos of a viral outfit on social media.

It's good to be Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals head coach and the Instagram model have been linked together for several months now.

Arizona and Kansas City, meanwhile, are currently playing on CBS.