Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

While Kliff Kingsbury is getting ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals head coach's rumored girlfriend is enjoying some time overseas.

Veronica Bielik, the rumored girlfriend of the NFL head coach, shared some vacation photos on her Instagram page.

"So grateful for every breath," Veronica wrote from Greece

Kliff and Veronica have reportedly been dating this year.

The Cardinals head coach and the model appeared to spend some time together in Arizona recently.

The Cardinals are set to open the 2022 season in three weeks.