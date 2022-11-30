Look: Kyler Murray's Ex-Teammate Has Brutally Honest Admission

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are in turmoil.

A year after making the playoffs, they're 4-8 after dropping six of their last eight games. During that stretch, Kyler Murray has seemingly demonstrated some animosity toward Kliff Kinsbury.

The quarterback argued with his head coach on the sideline in Week 7 and used profane language to blame their scheme for a fourth-down interception in last Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the All Things Covered podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said the Cardinals will make Kingsbury the scapegoat for their struggles. He doesn't think Murray will mind.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray," Peterson said. "That's just a matter of fact."

Peterson spent a decade with the Cardinals before joining the Vikings last year. When Minnesota defeated his former team earlier this season, the 32-year-old appeared to mock Murray by pretending to operate a video game controller.

He also expressed grief with the Cardinals organization, accusing someone of printing out critical fan letters and putting them near his locker.

When co-host Bryan McFadden said Murray likely has significant influence within the Cardinals organization, Peterson called that sway "crazy" considering the infamous study clause they initially included in his $230 million extension.

Peterson doesn't seem to think too highly of his former teammate and franchise. As the Cardinals face a possible crisis, the Vikings can clinch the NFC North this weekend.