Look: Lamar Jackson Feuding With Former Ravens Player

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson tweeted "Silence is golden" on Tuesday, seemingly in response of not making the NFL's top-10 quarterbacks in an ESPN poll.

He's since gotten into a messy Twitter battle with former Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard.

The beef apparently goes back to early 2020, when Pollard wrote that Jackson is "not the answer" after a postseason loss. On Tuesday, Pollard said he doesn't see Jackson as a top-10 quarterback when replaying to a post from ESPN's Ryan Clark.

Pollard later replied Wednesday night to a fan that no top wide receivers want to play with Jackson, who responded by saying he's "never heard of you."

After Pollard said to call him a champion, the 2019 MVP stayed on the offensive.

Pollard separately posted a clip of a hard hit from his Purdue days, but Jackson wasn't done. His taunting led Pollard to "promise I clean hit and you’d never be the same."

The quarterback also isn't interested in breaking down game film with Pollard, whom he called an "extra body." Pollard then claimed he played through multiple broken ribs, which still didn't impress his younger contemporary.

There's plenty of more, including Jackson pleading with Pollard to come out of retirement so he can embarrass the defensive back on the gridiron.