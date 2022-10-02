Look: Lamar Jackson Has A 4-Word Message For The Bills
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in a battle of AFC contenders on Sunday afternoon.
Baltimore dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss, while Buffalo improved to 3-1 on the year with the win.
Following the game, Ravens head coach Lamar Jackson had a message for the Bills.
"We Gucci," he wrote. "Good game."
That's a classy message from the Ravens starting quarterback on Sunday.
Perhaps we'll get a rematch between these two teams in the playoffs.