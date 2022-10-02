Look: Lamar Jackson Has A 4-Word Message For The Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in a battle of AFC contenders on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore dropped to 2-2 on the season with the loss, while Buffalo improved to 3-1 on the year with the win.

Following the game, Ravens head coach Lamar Jackson had a message for the Bills.

"We Gucci," he wrote. "Good game."

That's a classy message from the Ravens starting quarterback on Sunday.

Perhaps we'll get a rematch between these two teams in the playoffs.