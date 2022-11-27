Look: Lamar Jackson Has NSFW Message After Sunday's Loss

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens blew another fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, falling 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lamar Jackson tallied 254 passing yards and a team-high 89 rushing yards. Yet Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to a touchdown and game-winning two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining.

Justin Tucker nearly salvaged a win, but he fell short of breaking his NFL record when attempting a 67-yard field goal on the final play.

After the game, a Twitter user said the Ravens should "let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team." Jackson, who is playing in the final year of his contract, responded inappropriately.

He told the fan to shut up, claiming he's "never smelt a football field" before finishing with a homophobic insult.

It's not Jackson's fault the Ravens allowed 18 points in the fourth quarter and couldn't make a stop with the game on the line. The 2019 MVP has carried Baltimore to a 7-4 start without much help at wide receiver or running back.

Most reasonable NFL fans know he's not the problem, so Jackson should have let this critic shout in the void knowing he'll get paid this offseason.

If anything, Jackson's immature Twitter outburst could create more concern about making the 25-year-old the long-term face of an organization.