Look: Lamar Jackson Is Not Happy With ESPN Reporter

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is upset with an ESPN reporter's characterization of his vulgar tweet to a fan on Sunday night.

Jackson lashed out at a critical fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens quarterback tweeted a NSFW message to the fan.

He's since deleted the tweet.

Jackson called out an ESPN reporter on social media for the story's characterization of the tweet.

"This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching…" Jackson tweeted.

ESPN described Jackson's tweet as a "profanity-laced tweet that included an anti-gay phrase."

The Ravens lost to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.