Look: Lamar Jackson Reacts To Ravens Mascot Injury News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL preseason injuries are especially cruel.

Saturday night, the Baltimore Ravens played witness to one unfortunate preseason injury.

The Ravens' team mascot, Poe, suffered a serious injury while playing against some kids at halftime of the preseason game on Saturday night.

Poe had to be carted off the field with the injury.

Jackson, the Ravens' star quarterback, reacted to the injury on social media.

Hopefully everything with Poe is OK.

It didn't look good on Saturday night.