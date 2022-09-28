Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Embarrassing NFL Anniversary

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Today is the 14th anniversary of Lane Kiffin's most embarrassing moment as an NFL head coach.

On September 28, 2008, Kiffin, then the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, had his kicker Sebastian Janikowski attempt a 76-yard field goal before halftime in a game against the San Diego Chargers.

The kick, which would have shattered the NFL record, missed by a mile. Kiffin was fired by the Raiders two days later.

Every year on this date, the highlight (lowlight?) resurfaces on Twitter. Today, Kiffin reacted to it.

"Happy Anniversary Seabass! Wish I would have had my analytics book back then," he tweeted.

Kiffin is never afraid to have some fun at his own expense, so this response isn't all that surprising.

At this point in his career, he is secure in his position. Ole Miss is currently 4-0 and ranked 14th in the country heading into a matchup with No. 7 Kentucky this weekend.

The Rebels only need to win one more game to equal the five victories Kiffin posted in 20 tries as an NFL head coach.