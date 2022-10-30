Look: Laura Rutledge's Reaction To Russell Wilson Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was the sideline reporter for Sunday morning's Broncos vs. Jaguars game in London.

Following the game, the veteran sideline reporter spoke with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson did his infamous "Broncos Country, let's ride!" message at the end of his interview with Rutledge.

Rutledge appeared to be on the verge of laughing.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, who works with Rutledge, pointed it out on social media.

"Boogie about to Laugh her ass off. I know this Pre bust of laughing look," he tweeted.

The Broncos topped the Jaguars, to improve to 3-5 on the regular season.