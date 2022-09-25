Look: LeBron James Reacts To Super Bowl Halftime News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL has selected Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show. LeBron James is one of many fans to endorse the selection.

With Week 3 action underway, Rihanna and the NFL shared the same image of a football to tease the announcement. The NBA icon expressed his excitement on Twitter by posting multiple raised hand and flame emojis.

Now the question is whether Rihanna can top the last performance, which James described (in all caps) as "the greatest halftime show I've ever seen."

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar attended the last Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. He danced along to a performance featuring Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

The Lakers aren't playing on Feb. 12, so maybe LeBron will try to catch Rihanna's performance at State Farm Stadium. This marks the first year Apple Music will sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show following a long partnership between the NFL and Pepsi.