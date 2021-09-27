Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.

Fast forward to Sunday night, Jimmy Garoppolo – the 49ers’ current starter – made too many costly mistakes. And though he wound up throwing the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute remaining against the Packers, his errors earlier on proved too costly.

Many discussed Kaepernick during the 49ers’ loss on Sunday. LeBron James even took to Twitter to praise the now retired quarterback.

“LEGEND ON AND OFF THE FIELD!!! Kids don’t let them tell you he wasn’t still nice as hell on the field too! S/O KAEP,” LeBron said on Twitter. LEGEND ON AND OFF THE FIELD!!! Kids don’t let them tell you he wasn’t still nice as hell on the field too! S/O KAEP https://t.co/rERZTumtpd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2021