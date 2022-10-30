Look: Legendary Cowboys Star Has A Trade Idea

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman has a trade idea in mind for his old team.

The ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst believes the Cowboys should make a move at wide receiver.

With Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys offense could be ready to take off, but they need some depth at wide receiver.

"I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."

Aikman believes the Cowboys could use another weapon.

"Could they use another weapon? Yeah," Aikman added. "I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy that definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up."

"It would help them, for sure."