Look: Legendary Dolphins Player Not Happy With NFL Decision

Snow trickled down at Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills earned a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night.

Bills fans enjoyed the adverse conditions by throwing snowballs throughout the game, and Buffalo ended the game with 11 straight points when it began snowing harder.

Before the game again, former Dolphins great Larry Csonka questioned the NFL for scheduling this game in Buffalo instead of their Week 3 matchup.

"WHY are we in Buffalo NY in Dec?" Csonka asked. "And Buffalo played in Miami in Sept. What wisdom is behind that scheduling decision? If I’m missing something [please] fill me in."

Miami earned a 21-19 victory over its AFC East rivals on Sept. 25. However, Saturday night's loss likely limits the team's playoff aspirations to the wild card.

Most teams will endure unfavorable conditions eventually, and the Bills can't play every winter game on the road.

Then again, one can wonder why the Dolphins are in a division with three northeast teams while the other Florida teams (Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars) are aligned in the South.

The Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day and close the season at Hard Rock Stadium. However, Csonka probably won't like Miami starting 2023 with another potentially pivotal divisional game at Gillette Stadium.

There's a good chance Tua Tagovailoa and Co. will at least face cold weather when opposing the New England Patriots on Jan. 1.