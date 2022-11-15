Look: Legendary NFL Head Coach Furious With The Refs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former Buccaneers and Colts head coach Tony Dungy hasn't shied away from calling out NFL officiating this season. With that said, he has yet another complaint for the league.

On Monday, Dungy pointed out how inconsistent officials could be when it comes to protecting players.

During this past weekend, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. The officials didn't even penalize Cisco for the hit.

A few hours later, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was penalized and ejected for hitting Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the helmet.

Dungy wants to know why Greenlaw was ejected but Cisco avoided any punishment.

"To @NFLOfficiating : How can Dre Greenlaw’s hit on Herbert be a penalty & EJECTION and Andre Cisco’s hit on Smith-Schuster not even be a penalty? By definition Herbert was a runner and not defenseless. JuJu catching the ball is a 'defenseless player.' I don’t understand," Dungy tweeted.

Though the league makes it known that quarterbacks get extra protection, Greenlaw's hit on Herbert wasn't nearly as vicious as the one Cisco dished out to Smith-Schuster.

At the end of the day, NFL fans want consistency from officials. Right now, they're not getting it.