Look: Legendary NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Is Jacked

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after breaking the NFL record for most field goals made, in the 2nd quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Adam Vinatieri is three years removed from his NFL playing days, but the GOAT placekicker is making sure to stay in shape.

Vinatieri posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday showing him working out in the weight room with his son A.J., a Ball State kicking commit.

Vinatieri, who celebrated his 50th birthday last week, is more than holding his own with the iron. Simply put, he's jacked.

"Is this how 50 is supposed to look?! #dadbod," Vinatieri captioned the post.

When Vinatieri retired following the 2019 season, he did so as the all-time leading scorer in NFL history. In 24 seasons with the Patriots and Colts, he converted 97.3% of his extra point attempts and 83.8% of his field goal tries.

A four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro, Vinatieri is one day destined to be enshrined in Canton.

In the meantime, he'll keep himself in shape for his Hall of Fame speech.