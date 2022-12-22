Look: Legendary Patriots Star Not Happy With Mac Jones

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Mac Jones has worn emotions on his sleeve throughout a tumultuous season for the New England Patriots' offense.

The second-year quarterback hasn't hidden his frustration in recent weeks. He appeared to yell at coaches on the sideline during a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and a hot mic caught him cursing on the field the next game.

Speaking to Tom Giles of NBC Sports Boston on Wednesday (h/t NESN), former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said he's "tired" of Jones' frequent outbursts.

"I'm tired of that," Wilfork said. "You're the leader of this team, you're a quarterback. You can't be frustrated every single week, every single play. I don't care if you're getting the play call in late, or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, you have to show some poise because you operate the ship."

Wilfork said everyone, Jones included, hasn't played up to their full potential. Yet he wants the 24-year-old to set a better example for his teammates.

"Control what you can control. That's all you can do," he said. "But I'm tired of seeing him throwing a fit and a temper tantrum."

Jones' frustration comes amid a 7-7 season for the Patriots, who rank 25th in total offense. He's thrown seven touchdowns and eight picks in 11 games, with his quarterback rating dropping from 92.5 to 82.6.

Of course, everyone in New England is upset after Sunday's final-play loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones must channel those emotions into a bounce-back performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.