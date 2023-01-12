Look: Legendary Patriots Star Not Happy With Young Players

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots icon Vince Wilfork had some issues with kids these days.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, rookie cornerback Jack Jones "talked back" to head coach Bill Belichick when pressed about missing rehab sessions. Appearing Wednesday on NBC Sports' Early Edition, Wilfork said that behavior wouldn't be accepted during his playing days.

"These guys don't respect the game and don't respect coaches the way we used to," Wilfork said. "I've never seen anybody talk back to Bill. As a leader and as a captain, of course we'll have conversations about things that we might not like, but that's behind closed doors, and it's not us challenging Bill. It was us trying to get a better understanding of what's going on. But as far as talking back to a coach -- no, you don't do that."

The two-time Super Bowl champions called young players "entitled" because of how they're treated before entering the NFL.

"This new era of football, these kids feel entitled," Wilfork said. "It started in college. You've got all this mess going on in college -- you're taken care of as a college player, and then you get to the league, and now all of a sudden you want the same treatment."

Jones garnered 30 tackles, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions during his first season while allowing a 64.8 quarterback rating in coverage. However, the Patriots suspended the fourth-round pick for their final two games after he missed two games with a foot injury.

Belichick reinstated Jones and Jake Bailey, who filed a grievance over his suspension, after New England ended the season at 8-9.

Belichick notoriously runs a tight ship, but the incoming generation of NFL players may not respond as well to the "The Patriot Way."