Look: Leonard Fournette Responds To Weight Issue Report With Photoshopped Image

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week it was reported that Leonard Fournette is not in shape for the 2022 season.

To make matters worse, his coaches aren't happy about it.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Rick Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Fournette heard all the jokes and reports loud and clear.

He posted a photoshopped image of himself this Saturday night. It's a clear response to that one report about his weight.

Well played, Leonard.

We're quite confident Fournette will shed the weight he needs to ahead of the 2022 season. People are quick to forget how grueling training camp can be, especially in a humid place like Florida.

Fournette should be good to go for the 2022 season.