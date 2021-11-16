Look: Le’Veon Bell’s New Twitter Profile Is Going Viral

It didn’t take long for Le’Veon Bell to update his Twitter profile after getting released by the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.

Bell fired back at his biggest critics by listing all the phrases they’ve used to describe the former superstar over the years. He listed most of those phrases in his new Twitter bio.

“#Washed #FellOff #Slow #BadRapper #WastedTalent #Clown #Greddy #LetDown #Old #OverRated Anything else I’m forgetting?”

Take a look.

Le'Veon Bell updated his bio today after being released from the Ravens pic.twitter.com/T4vGq1AIXZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 16, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens released Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared in six games for them, coming up with 83 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The former Pittsburgh Steeler and New York Jet had a minimal impact.

Here’s what he had to say after getting released:

“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell wrote. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be. I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven.”

The reality is Le’Veon Bell just isn’t the same back he once was. But it’s likely he finds his way back on an NFL roster before the season’s over.

The Ravens, meanwhile, will try and get back in the win column this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Last Thursday, Baltimore fell in a puzzling loss to the Miami Dolphins.