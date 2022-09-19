Look: Lions Player Accused Of Being Racist, Using N-Word

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead has accused Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of directing racist language toward players in NFL games.

On an Instagram Story post made Monday, via NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Armstead responded to a video of the Lions celebrating Skipper for making his first career start in Week 2.

"So we cheering for [a] racist now?" Armstead wrote. "Called multiple players the N words in games. Hard ER."

The Lions waived Skipper in late August before signing back the 27-year-old. Multiple injuries led him to start at left guard, a position he hadn't played since college.

Skipper played more offensive snaps on Sunday (61) than throughout the first five seasons of his NFL career (58). His teammates chanted "Skip" in the locker room after Detroit's 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Skipper was quickly getting turned into a poster child for a selfless, team-first Lions culture before Armstead's allegations. Of course, anybody who said what Armstead claimed Skipper did should be the last person any organization would want to represent it.