Look: Mac Jones, Girlfriend Celebrate Their Anniversary

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Mac Jones will look to notch his first NFL victory on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback impressed during his debut last week. However, the Patriots lost their season opener to the Miami Dolphins.

Jones played well, throwing for 281 yards and one touchdown on 29 of 39 passing. The impressive showing came in a loss, though, as the Dolphins opened the year with a big win.

Sunday, the Patriots will take on the Jets.

Saturday night is a special day for Mac Jones, too. It’s his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott.

Jones and Scott met at Alabama. The happy couple is now living together in the New England area. Scott has even been helping Jones study his plays.

Jones and Scott have been dating for two years. The couple met during their days at the University of Alabama.

The Patriots and the Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will air on CBS.

