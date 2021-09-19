Look: Mac Jones, Girlfriend Celebrate Their Anniversary

Mac Jones will look to notch his first NFL victory on Sunday afternoon.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback impressed during his debut last week. However, the Patriots lost their season opener to the Miami Dolphins.

Jones played well, throwing for 281 yards and one touchdown on 29 of 39 passing. The impressive showing came in a loss, though, as the Dolphins opened the year with a big win.

Sunday, the Patriots will take on the Jets.

Saturday night is a special day for Mac Jones, too. It’s his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Jones and Scott met at Alabama. The happy couple is now living together in the New England area. Scott has even been helping Jones study his plays.

Mac Jones tells @MerloniFauria that he has his girlfriend help him with the playbook. They even do walkthroughs in their yard. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 7, 2021

The Patriots and the Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will air on CBS.