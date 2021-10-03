Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Ready For Sunday Night

We’re roughly four hours away from kickoff at Gillette Stadium in New England on Sunday evening.

The Patriots are set to host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night, in arguably the most-anticipated game of the regular season.

New England and Tampa Bay are set to meet on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This is Brady’s first game back since leaving in free agency. Of course, he won a Super Bowl in Year 1 in Tampa Bay and is contending for another one in Year 2.

While all eyes will be on Brady Sunday night, it’ll be an interesting test for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, as well. Jones has impressed at times this season, though it’s been somewhat up-and-down for the former Alabama quarterback.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is certainly ready for Sunday night.

“Is it Sunday yet?” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The Buccaneers and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.