Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Very Ready For Kickoff

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season has arrived.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will look to notch their first win of the regular season. The Patriots lost a close one to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

The rookie quarterback played well, showing impressive command of the team’s offense in his first start. However, he wasn’t able to come away with a victory.

Jones and Co. will look to notch a win over the Jets in Week 2. Kickoff between New England and New York is scheduled for noon E.T.

Sophie Scott, the girlfriend of the New England Patriots rookie quarterback, is very ready for kickoff. She posted on her Instagram Story at 6 a.m.

Jones and Scott have been dating for two years. They met during their time together at the University of Alabama.

Now, the happy couple is experiencing the NFL life in New England.

The game will air on CBS.