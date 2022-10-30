Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently.
Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket.
Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City.
Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on Sunday, too.
The girlfriend of the Patriots starting quarterback has a Mac Jones-themed jacket.
The Jets and the Patriots are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on CBS.