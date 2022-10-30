Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

FOXBORO, MA - August 2: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots with his girlfriend Sophie Scott during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 2, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Getty Images

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently.

Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket.

Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City.

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on Sunday, too.

The girlfriend of the Patriots starting quarterback has a Mac Jones-themed jacket.

The Jets and the Patriots are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.