Look: Map Reveals Super Bowl Rooting Interest By State

While Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans have an easy choice, other NFL fans are determining their rooting interest for Sunday's Super Bowl.

BetOnline.ag attempted to determine how the country's fandom aligns. They tracked Twitter Geotagged data of #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly hashtags to see which team is drawing the most traction in each state.

Here's a look at the results:

This may shock some people, but Pennsylvania is rooting for the Eagles while Missouri is cheering on the Chiefs. Each state's surrounding area is also the same color.

The midwest is marked in red, but the northeast (and southwest) have chunks of green.

Of course, not every neighbor likes Philadelphia. While the Empire State Building may support the Eagles, New York does not.

However, Eagles fans in South Jersey must use Twitter hashtags more than Giants fans in North Jersey. Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. also aren't showing animosity to the Washington Commanders' NFC East foe.

Although Philadelphia eliminated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, California is still supporting the Eagles. Perhaps Los Angeles Chargers fans are more vocally against their AFC West foe.

On the other hand, Ohio is green after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Of course, plenty of sports fans don't use Twitter or couldn't tell you what a hashtag means. These maps are meant to spark engagement and conversation rather than reach any meaningful scientific conclusions.

But based on this map, the country is fairly evenly divided, with a slight lean to the Eagles.