Look: Map Shows The Most Hated NFL Player In Every State

There’s plenty of villains within the NFL, but one stands out among the rest.

According to a data analysis by BetOnline.AG, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the “most hated” player in the NFL. Surprised? Neither are we.

Just when you thought Brady was on the tail-end of his NFL career, he won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers. Somehow, he looks even better this year than he did last. He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (9) through two games.

All of the West Coast and most of the Midwest do not like Brady one bit.

“According to this, Tom Brady is the “most hated” NFL player in 36 states,” wrote Dan Wetzel via Twitter. “Antonio Brown (6), Aaron Rodgers (4), Baker Mayfield (2), Deshaun Watson (1) and Jameis Winston (1) are also ‘hated.'”

Behind Brady lands another Buccaneer: wide receiver Antonio Brown. Interestingly enough, six states in the New England area are the ones which hate Brown the most.

After Brady and Brown falls Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s pretty surprising he’s only the third most-hated player in the NFL. How he conducted his off-season earlier this year made plenty of mostly-negative headlines. Even Packers fans have had a tough time cheering for Rodgers so far this season, given how he’s treated the organization.

Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston are No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively on the most-hated list. Mayfield probably has the most potential to rise depending on how the Browns finish out the season.