Look: Marcellus Wiley Has Interesting Pick For Best QB In NFL

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: TV hosts Max Kellerman, Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley attend REVOLT and The National Cable and Telecommunications Association's Celebration of Cable at Belasco Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

On this Tuesday's edition of FS1's Speak For Yourself, Marcellus Wiley revealed who he believes is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are usually the popular picks when it comes to a topic like this. Wiley, however, believes the title of best quarterback belongs to Josh Allen.

The main reason Wiley is so fond of Allen is because he continues to improve as both a passer and runner.

"In terms of talent, in terms of checking every single box you can in terms of intangibles and tangibles, no one checks more than Josh Allen," Wiley said.

Wiley then went on to say, "Josh Allen is the greatest quarterback that we have playing right now."

Allen certainly looked the part last postseason, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 637 yards with nine touchdowns in just a two-game stretch.

Over the past two seasons, Allen has cemented his status as a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Is he the best in the league though? It's hard to say it's a definitive yes because there are other acceptable answers.