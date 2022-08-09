Look: Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas police released a statement on Lynch's arrest. He was pulled over because the police suspected that he was driving while under the influence.

"The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment," the police department's statement read. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

Moments ago, a photo of Lynch's mugshot was released on social media.

The police pulled over Lynch on Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue early in the morning.

Lynch didn't submit to a breathalyzer, according to TMZ. He did, however, have his blood drawn.

The last time NFL fans saw Lynch on the field was in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the course of his career, the All-Pro had 10,413 rushing yards and 94 total touchdowns.