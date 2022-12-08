Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo Bills punter released a statement through his agency.

"I am grateful that the District Attorney and the San Diego Police Department have discovered all the facts and found no criminal wrongdoing," Araiza said, per JL Sports. "I am excited to continue my NFL career."

The DA declining to file criminal charges doesn't prove his innocence. According to RAINN, less than 1 percent of sexual assaults lead to an arrest or conviction.

Araiza reportedly admitted to having sex with the minor in a phone call the day after the alleged incident. He still faces an ongoing civil lawsuit.

"It's a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim in a sexual assault, the plaintiff's attorney, Dan Gilleon, said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg. "The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system. ... It is only in the civil system that a victim of sexual assault can achieve justice, and we plan to do just that."

The Bills released Araiza two days after the accuser filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza, Zavier Leonard, and Nowlin Ewaliko. Per ESPN, a crime report said the girl suffered "severe black and blue bruising to her neck and throat region" and "vaginal pain and bleeding."

It remains to be seen if any team would sign Araiza. Teams have overlooked heinous allegations made against talented players before, but a punter still facing a civil lawsuit may not receive the same treatment.