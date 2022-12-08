Look: Matthew Stafford's Wife Apologizes Wednesday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, took to social media to apologize on Wednesday.

Kelly Stafford had called out an offensive comment on her Instagram post. A male commenter posted a comment, telling Kelly Stafford to wear more makeup. She responded by calling the commenter a "misogynistic pig."

While it's hard to blame Kelly Stafford for that comment, she regrets the name calling.

"I resorted to name calling which I truly do not like," Stafford said. "So I apologize to [the troll], but maybe you should think about if someone said that to your wife or daughters ... I'm sure you would be wildly upset."

The commenter had told Kelly Stafford she needed to wear more makeup.

"[Matthew] could have his pick of women so just a little bit of makeup."

"If you weren't married you'd have it on."

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Hall after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kelly Stafford rightfully put the man in his place, but ultimately regretting the name calling.