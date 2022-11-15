Look: Matthew Stafford's Wife Calls Out The NFL

Kelly Stafford criticized the NFL for overlooking player concerns about field conditions.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Cooper Kupp will go on the injured injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery. Shortly after his announcement, Matthew Stafford's wife directed a message to the league on her Instagram account.

"Do something," she wrote. "Show that you wanna make it better for future generations. Saying it doesn't matter what these men play on is complete negligence on your part."

On Saturday, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter shared a letter requesting the league to address safety concerns. He called for an immediate ban on slit-film turf and raised testing standards for playing fields

Kupp was one of many players who co-opted this message by urging the league to improve safety measures.

"I believe that we -- and all teams -- should be playing on grass," Kupp wrote on Saturday. "This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let's have the conversation."

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford missed last Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals after getting placed in the league's concussion protocol. Kelly wrote that she was "not OK" while expressing hope that concern and research on head injuries evolve.