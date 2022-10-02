Look: Meet Dak Prescott's Longtime Girlfriend

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys kisses Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is reportedly set to return to the Cowboys a week from today.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys quarterback is planning to return to the field on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, who had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired thumb and began throwing a football this past week, is eyeing next Sunday's game against the Rams for a possible return, per sources," Adam Schefter reports.

Prescott's return to the field will be a special one.

Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Cowboys quarterback, will surely be excited by his return.

Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years now. She went to school in Texas, where they met.

The Cowboys and the Commanders, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.