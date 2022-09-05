Look: Meet Gisele Bundchen's Notable Ex-Boyfriends

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly fighting over his decision to keep playing football.

Brady, 45, is set to play another season for the Buccaneers. He retired earlier this year, though that lasted for just a month. Brady ultimately decided to return to play.

Last month, Brady took a leave of absence to presumably be with his family ahead of the regular season. Then, last week, Page Six reported that Brady and Gisele were fighting over his decision to keep playing.

Brady and Gisele have been together for more than a decade. They were married in 2009 and have two children together. Brady also has one child from a previous relationship.

Prior to dating Brady, Gisele had some notable ex-boyfriends.

Gisele dated actor Leonardo Dicaprio and actor Josh Hartnett, among other men.

"In 2006, Gisele had a short fling with the actor. The two were reportedly spotted making out at a restaurant in NYC a week after he was seen kissing ex-girlfriend Scarlett Johansson," Pop Sugar reports.

Gisele's most famous relationship, sans her marriage to Brady, was with Dicaprio.

"We know what we had. We were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen might be fighting, but hopefully their marriage remains strong.