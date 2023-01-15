Look: Meet Joe Burrow's Private Significant Other

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is one of the biggest stars in the National Football League, but he's pretty quiet off of the field.

You don't hear from Burrow much in the offseason. You don't see a lot of photos of the former LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback out and about.

But the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner is in a committed relationship.

Joe and his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, have been dating since at least his college days.

Olivia first went viral during Joe's final season with the LSU Tigers. He won a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

The longtime significant other of the NFL quarterback was in attendance.

Olivia has since been there for every step of Joe's professional career, including his Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Joe is hoping to lead the Bengals back to one this year.

The Bengals are set to take on the Ravens on Sunday evening, kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.