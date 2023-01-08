Look: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan and the NFL on FOX crew are currently gearing up for the final weekend of the 2022-23 regular season. The playoffs are nearly here.

The former New York Giants star has been quite successful in retirement, becoming a major television personality and having success in business.

Strahan has had success in his personal life, as well.

The New York Giants legend is reportedly dating Kayla Quick, though they keep things pretty private.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Michael Strahan and Kayla Quick reportedly met at a Super Bowl party. They've been dating ever since.

Rarely, Michael and Kayla have been spotted out together in public, including at the U.S. Open.

The former NFL star and the New Yorker have been spotted on some vacations together as well.

Hopefully the Strahans are able to enjoy a fun NFL postseason as this month goes on.