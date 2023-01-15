Look: Meet Saquon Barkley's Private Significant Other

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It's playoff time for the New York Giants.

Saquon Barkley and Co. had a big year in 2022, leading the NFC East franchise to the playoffs. Sunday afternoon, they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Penn State star says he's not nervous.

"Nope, not at all. I'm excited. Obviously, I know it's a playoff game—more attention, more eyes—but to me, I won't be nervous..."

Barkley and the Giants are playing on the road, though they should have plenty of supporters.

Anna Congdon, the longtime girlfriend of the NFL running back, is sure to be watching with a close eye.

Saquon and Anna have reportedly been together since their college days.

Anna keeps a pretty low profile these days, at least on social media, but she's shown some photos from Giants games throughout the year.

The Giants and the Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.