Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith as Smith prepares to receive his Hall of Fame ring during a halftime ceremony at Cowboys Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith celebrated a pretty cool anniversary this week.

Smith, the league's all-time leading rusher, celebrated the anniversary of his record-breaking game, in which he broke Walter Payton's all-time rushing mark.

It was a pretty special day.

Smith continues to celebrate that special day with his friends and family members.

The legendary NFL running back was married to his wife, Patricia Smith, from 2000-2020.

They announced their separation during the pandemic.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate. We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community, and businesses. As we take this journey toward the next chapter in our lives, we ask for privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Smith's ex-wife, Patricia, is a former beauty queen. The couple appears to be on good terms.

We wish the Smith family all of the best moving forward in life.