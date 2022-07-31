Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall.

Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN.

The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over the Monday Night Football games.

Aikman noted the less hectic weekend schedule as a reason for his move. He has two daughters from his first marriage.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy Aikman and Rhonda Worthey were married from 2000-2011. They got married toward the end of the former Cowboys quarterback's NFL career.

They reportedly first met in 1998.

Rhonda Worthey had a career in television, as she is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Troy and Rhonda now share custody of their two girls.

Hopefully it will be a fun 2022 NFL season for the Aikman family.