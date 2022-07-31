Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall.
Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN.
The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over the Monday Night Football games.
Aikman noted the less hectic weekend schedule as a reason for his move. He has two daughters from his first marriage.
Troy Aikman and Rhonda Worthey were married from 2000-2011. They got married toward the end of the former Cowboys quarterback's NFL career.
They reportedly first met in 1998.
Rhonda Worthey had a career in television, as she is an American Reality TV personality, commentator, and publicist.
Troy and Rhonda now share custody of their two girls.
Hopefully it will be a fun 2022 NFL season for the Aikman family.