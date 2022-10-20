Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of NFL Star Josh Allen

Josh Allen is having a pretty great week.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills star quarterback led his team to a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. Wednesday night, the MVP candidate quarterback is taking in an MLB playoff game.

Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany, are enjoying Game 2 of the Padres vs. Phillies National League Championship Series.

The NFL star and his girlfriend went viral on social media.

Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany, have been dating since before the NFL Draft.

She's often been spotted at Bills games.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Josh and Brittany have been dating since before the NFL Draft, where the quarterback was a first round pick.

Brittany has a pretty big following on social media, as well.

The happy couple is witnessing a pretty great game on Wednesday, too, as the Padres have stormed back to take a big lead over the Phillies.

Game 2 is airing on FOX.