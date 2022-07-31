Look: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Colin Kaepernick

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage,)

Colin Kaepernick was trending this week following the U.S. Senate's vote on a bill that would help military veterans.

The U.S. Senate did not pass the bill, which would help fund medical expenses for military veterans who are struggling since coming home.

Kaepernick, who began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016, was called out by some for "disrespecting" the military.

But what is actually more disrespectful?

Of course, Kaepernick has received plenty of support from friends and family members, too.

The former NFL quarterback is dating longtime media personality Nessa Diab.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Host Nessa attends a taping of MTV's new talk show "Girl Code Live". "Girl Code Live" airs Mondays at 10:30 PM ET/PT at 1515 Broadway on September 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Colin and Nessa have been dating for several years. She's been outspoken in her support of her former NFL quarterback boyfriend.

The former 49ers quarterback and the media personality have been spotted at several notable events together.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

It remains to be seen if Colin will play in the National Football League again, but it's clear that Nessa will support him no matter what.

She's shared several photos of their relationship on social media.

We wish Colin and Nessa all the best moving forward.