Look: Meet The Model Who's Obsessed With Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC Playoffs on Monday evening.

Will a prominent model be in attendance?

Veronika Rajek, a prominent model, has made it clear that she's very interested in Brady.

Veronika has millions of followers on social media. She's gone viral for her interest in Brady following his divorce from legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

The prominent Instagram model is going viral.

Veronika attended a Buccaneers game earlier this season. Perhaps she'll be in attendance tonight.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Bucs is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.