Look: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

One Wild Card game remains in the NFL playoffs.

Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys. The game will air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Many in the NFL world were surprised that ESPN got this game, arguably the most intriguing of the Wild Card round.

But ESPN likely has Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to thank for that. The two former FOX broadcasters have really elevated ESPN's broadcasts.

Aikman admitted that he left FOX for ESPN in part to spend more time with his family. He doesn't have to work weekends anymore.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has two children with his ex-wife, Rhonda Worthey.

Rhonda Aikman and Troy Aikman during The Barnstable Brown Party at Private Residence in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic)

Troy and Rhonda were together for most of the former Cowboys quarterback's career, before divorcing in the early 2010s.

Rhonda is a notable fashion designer and business woman.

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikmen #8 and his wife Rhonda Aikman watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena on February 8, 2005 in Dallas, Texas. The Bulls won 107-100. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Troy and Rhonda were married from 2000-11, first meeting in 1998.

The Aikman family will surely all be watching the Cowboys playoff game on Monday night.

It'll air at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.