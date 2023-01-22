Look: Meet The Notable Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

We're less than 30 minutes away from kickoff in Buffalo, where the Bills will host the Bengals with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

CBS has the broadcast for Sunday afternoon's game.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be calling the game for the network. Nantz, of course, is no stranger to big games throughout his career.

The legendary CBS announcer has called several prominent NFL games, including some Super Bowls. Hopefully, today's game will live up to the hype, too.

Nantz's friends and family members will likely be watching this one with a close eye. The legendary CBS announcer is married to a former sports agency vice president.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Courtney Richards and Jim Nantz attend the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jim and Courtney reportedly met through work. Courtney served as a vice president at IMG, which represents the legendary announcer.

They dated for several years before getting married back in 2012. Jim and Courtney welcomed kids into the world before the Final Four one year.

They now reside near Pebble Beach.

Hopefully today's game is as entertaining.

Buffalo and Cincinnati will kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be airing on CBS.