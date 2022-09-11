Look: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is off to a pretty rough start for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow, coming off a Super Bowl appearance, had four turnovers in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including three crushing interceptions.

Perhaps it's going to be a rough Super Bowl loss hangover season for Burrow and the Bengals.

Burrow, who's seen his stardom rise significantly in recent years, keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the star quarterback has a longtime girlfriend of several years.

Joe Burrow has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia, since his college days at Ohio State.

The girlfriend of the Bengals quarterback was at the Heisman Trophy ceremony and by his side during the NFL Draft in 2020.

Olivia has close to 100,000 followers, so she's starting to grow in notoriety, as well.

Unlike many celebrity couples, Joe and Olivia often keep things pretty low key, choosing to keep their relationship pretty private compared to public.

You can certainly respect that decision.